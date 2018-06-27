Justin Marshall, 29, of Longview is under arrest, after he allegedly tried to snatch a purse yesterday afternoon at the Goodwill store on 15th Avenue. The incident was reported at about 12:15 yesterday afternoon, in the parking lot of the store. The theft was witnessed by a number of people, who told police that the suspect grabbed the purse from a woman in the parking lot, then he ran down the alley. Officers caught up with Marshall a couple of blocks away, in the alley behind Jiffy Lube. After being read his rights, Marshall allegedly confessed, and he took officers to the spot where he had stashed the purse. Cash and credit cards that were taken from the purse were also returned to the victim. Marshall is now being charged with second-degree robbery, along with theft counts connected to this case. He’s also being charged in connection with two other cases, charged with forgery, possession of stolen property, theft and attempted theft.