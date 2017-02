A Castle Rock woman who had her purse stolen out of her car as she dropped her daughter off at daycare is making an appeal, asking that at least part of the contents be returned. Jessica Foreman says that her daughter has an artificial heart, and they need the “heart card” that she was carrying inside the purse that was stolen. Security videos from outside the day care have been checked, and they reportedly show a small boy get into the car. He’s described as six to nine years old, with a backpack. The boy is seen getting into a white Buick SUV, described as “2007 or newer.” Call Castle Rock Police if you can help with this case.