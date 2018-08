The woman who is seen pushing Jordan Holgerson, 16, of Kalama off of the Moulton Falls Bridge has been identified as Taylor Smith, 18, and she could be facing charges after the incident. It’s now reported that Holgerson suffered six broken ribs, two punctured lungs and a bruised esophagus after plummeting 50 feet from the bridge, landing in the water face-first. The incident was captured on cell phone video, which has been circulated all over the internet. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says that the case is now being forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor “for appropriate charging,” and they say that Taylor has been cooperating with investigators. Holgerson continues to recover from her injuries.