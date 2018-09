Grief counselors are being made available to students and staff at Castle Rock High School, following last Friday night’s death of Tristan Allen Vandel, 16, of Vader, who was a sophomore at CRHS. Late last Friday night, Vandel was camping with some friends near the Cowlitz River, when he went over a steep embankment. Authorities say that Vandel went over an embankment that was about 60 feet in height, and County Coroner Tim Davidson reports that Vandel suffered head and neck trauma in the fall. The fatal fall is being classified as an accidental death.