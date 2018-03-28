A wall of water some 60 feet high could inundate locations in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties if a magnitude 9.0 quake were to occur off of the Washington coast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a study on the possible impacts of such earthquake, releasing maps that show that tsunami impacts would take place all through Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor; they say that the tsunami from a 9.0 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake would hit the outer coast at a speed of about 40 miles an hour, with wave fronts of 20 to 60 feet. Flooding from the tsunami would last for at least 12 hours, and boating conditions would be hazardous for at least 24 hours after such an event. Officials with NOAA says that this will be an excellent tool for city and county planners, as they plan for evacuation and recovery in the event of a large quake.