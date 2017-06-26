Fresh off his talk at the rollout of the 2017 Cowlitz County Community Report Card, Dan Burden returns to the area today, taking part in a “Quality of Life Workshop” that will look at different aspects of walkability and pedestrian mobility in the region. Burden will start his day with a tour of the Port of Kalama, starting at the Kalama City Hall. At 10:30, Burden will receive the Kelso Walkability Audit, which will then be followed by lunch with a regional group. At 2 pm, they’ll head to Castle Rock to get that town’s Walkability Audit, starting at the Castle Rock City Hall. The “Quality of Place Forum” will run from 5 to 7 pm this evening in the John Searing Auditorium at the Cowlitz PUD building on 12th Avenue in Longview; you’re invited to participate.
Quality of Life Workshop
Posted on 26th June 2017 at 08:00
