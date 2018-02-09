Washington Fish and Wildlife is being called in to follow up on a possible animal poisoning incident that took place in Kalama. At 2:35 yesterday afternoon, Kalama Police were called to the school property on China Garden Road, where students had reportedly found a dead raccoon. School officials also checked the animal, and felt that the “circumstances were odd.” The State Patrol was contacted, and they referred the school to WDFW. Pictures were taken; Wildlife agents plan to follow up, to see if someone might be poisoning animals in the area near Kalama Schools.