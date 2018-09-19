Cowlitz County is setting up a public “North County Meeting” on the 25th of this month, with plans to discuss development of an ordinance that deals with the permitting of new or expanding race track facilities through the “special use” process. County officials say that this will actually be the first in a series of meetings that will be held all around the county, soliciting public input on what should be included in this revised ordinance. Each meeting will include a brief presentation on race facilities, the special use process, and existing ordinances. The first of these public meetings is now planned for next Tuesday, the 25th, in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Toutle Lake schools, located at 5050 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway in Toutle. Call Cowlitz County Planner Greta Holmstrom at 360-577-3052 if you have questions.