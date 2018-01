The Weather Service says that another wet and windy weather system is coming in tonight and tomorrow. Heavy rain is expected to begin tonight, and to continue through tomorrow. Three inches of rain or more is possible in the Coast Range and the Cascades, and up to an inch-and-a-half in the Longview-Kelso area. Tomorrow morning, wind gusts of up to 60 miles an hour are possible on the beaches, along with gusts of 40 to 50 miles an hour in the coastal cities. Locally, we should have sustained winds of 15 to 25 miles an hour, with gusts of up to 35 miles an hour. No significant flooding is expected, but forecasters say that we should see sharp rises on local rivers and streams.