Jacey Anthony Hoppert, 26, is being charged with assault at an incident that happened on Tuesday. In a press release, Rainier Police say that they responded to a report of a fight at the Chevron station in downtown Rainier. Officers found Hoppert near the gas station, and it’s claimed that he assaulted the officer and a witness, as the officer tried to take him into custody. After his arrest, another woman came forward, claiming that Hoppert had assaulted her, and also stole money from her purse. Listed as a transient, Hoppert is now being held without bail in the Columbia County Jail, charged with three counts of assault, one count of robbery, resisting arrest, theft, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. He’s also being served with a warrant for a parole violation.