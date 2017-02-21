Looking at a potential shortfall of $600,000 in the next school year, the Rainier School Board is already taking steps to deal with the deficit. The Clatskanie Chief reports that the Rainier School Board has placed a freeze on the budget, while also preparing for substantial reductions in services and personnel. Superintendent Michael Carter says that the shortfall is due primarily to increases to the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System and other business costs. Carter says that the PERS costs for the district will rise by 27 percent next year, and as those costs rise, they will need to cut personnel and programs. There’s still a chance that the Oregon Legislature could come through with full funding of $8.4 billion for Oregon schools, but the districts are planning for the shortfall. The budget freeze takes effect March 15th, and a series of public budget hearings will be held in the spring, asking the public where the cuts should be made. Carter also says that a planned 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion of Rainier High School athletic facilities is going on hold until private backers step up to support that project.