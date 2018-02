Three people are under arrest after a domestic disturbance led to the discovery of drugs and guns at a home near Rainier. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that Deputies were called to Gregory Road on Sunday, where a dispute had been reported. They made a traffic stop, and Deputies claim to have seen a meth pipe on the front seat of the car. The occupants of the car were removed, and a search was conducted. Two handguns, ammunition, multiple meth pipes and four baggies of meth were supposedly found inside the car. Craig Roberts, 49, of Rainier, Randall Schwirse, 43, of Deer Island and Jennifer Dewey, 37, of St. Helens were arrested during the stop, and each continues to be held on a variety of charges and warrants. The investigation is continuing.