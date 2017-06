The Red Cross is helping out a family from Rainier, after their home was damaged by a Saturday afternoon fire. This fire was reported at about 12:30 Saturday afternoon, at a home in the 76000 block of Southwest Davis Road. Two adults were displaced by the fire were helped out by the Red Cross, receiving help with temporary housing, food, clothing and other support. Details on the cause of the fire and the total amount of damage done has not yet been released. Columbia River Fire and Rescue should be out with information later on.