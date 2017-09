The Red Cross is providing assistance to a Rainier-area family, after their home was damaged by fire Sunday night. The fire was reported around might night on Sunday, at a home in the 70000 block of Beaver Springs Road. No other details on the fire have been released as of yet; the Red Cross says that temporary housing, food, clothing and other essentials were provided to two adults, a child and a pet. Columbia River Fire and Rescue should have more information available later today.