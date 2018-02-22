Columbia River Fire and Rescue had a busy day yesterday, dealing with house fires in Rainier and St. Helens. At about 4:15 yesterday afternoon, a fire was reported in a home in the 900 block of West B Street in Rainier. The people living in the house say that they came home to their smoke alarms blaring, and then smoke billowed out when they opened the front door. They closed the door and called 911; firefighters say that smoke was coming out of the roof vents, doors and eaves when they arrived, and they found a fire burning in the kitchen. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire out; there was smoke and heat damage through the house, but it’s thought that many items are salvageable. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation; there’s no dollar estimate on damage as of yet.