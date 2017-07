While crews from the Clatskanie People’s Utility District work to restore power along C Street and Fern Hill Road in Rainier, authorities are working to find the semi that supposedly caused the outages. It’s reported that the big rig hit a power pole at about 10 last night, causing outages that went along C Street, and up Fern Hill Road. Utility crews worked through the night to restore power, while Rainier Police worked to find the truck that’s responsible for causing the outages.