Budget shortfalls in the Rainier School District could lead to the closure of the Briarcliff Pool. The Clatskanie Chief has an update on the Rainier Schools budget work for next year, as districts across the state face significant budget issues. It’s reported that Rainier could save $150,000 in the annual budget by closing the pool; other possible spending cuts include reductions in spending for technology, and the elimination of a secretary’s position. Superintendent Michael Carter says that the other option is to cut staff, which could save up to $255,000. Carter says that they could keep the pool open this summer, then they would plan to close it on September 6th. He says that they need the community to step up and support the Briarcliff Pool, because “We can’t keep it up. Academics are out number one priority.”