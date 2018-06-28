The City of Rainier is getting dinged for multiple violations that have been reported at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality handing down a fine of $23,700. DEQ says that there were at least 36 incidents in 2017 and 2018, where raw sewage was discharged directly into the Columbia River. DEQ also says that the plant failed to notify the agency about those overflows, and they failed to properly report water quality monitoring results. Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole took to social media with his response, saying that many of the problems are due to “an employee falsifying documentation and not doing their job.” Cole says that the specific employee is no longer with the city, and he says that person may still face criminal prosecution. Cole says that he doesn’t think that the fines are fair, and that they should be paid by the employee that caused the violations. The city has 20 days to file an appeal; Cole is asking for additional public input on the issue, publishing his phone number and asking for additional comments on social media.