The Longview City Council is approving changes to the Master Plan for R. A. Long Park in the Civic Circle, changing from a water feature in the plaza across from the Monticello Hotel to a grass plaza. At last night’s City Council workshop, three options were presented, a concrete plaza with a water feature, a concrete plaza and a gazebo or a grass plaza and a gazebo. The water feature was included in the original plans for renovating the park, and even got a $75,000 donation from a private donor. After the costs for the water feature came in well over the projected budget, other options were explored. In the end, the Council voted unanimously to go with the grass plaza and gazebo, which is also the least expensive option. The Kuntz Family Trust has pledged $300,000 for the project, along with the private donation for $75,000. The city is requesting another $296,000 for the project, but that’s held up with the lack of a capital budget from Olympia. The city still has a goal of getting going on this project by next year.