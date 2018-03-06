A 14 year-old girl is now being charged in connection with the weapon incident that led to a lockdown of R. A. Long High School on the 16th of last month. The Daily News has the update on this incident, where the school was locked down when students reported seeing a handgun in the backpack of a student. Authorities now say that the girl brought the realistic Airsoft pistol to school in her pack; a 15 year-old male student reportedly took the gun out to examine it. Late last month, charges against the male student were dismissed, and he was put into a diversion program. It’s being reported that the girl is being charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and she is pleading “not guilty” to that charge. Both students have been expelled from school, and have not yet returned to class. No trial date has been set as of yet.