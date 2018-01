Today is the seventh anniversary of the shooting death of Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter, and his widow is going to social media, inviting us all to share in commemorating the date. Last night on Facebook, Amy Painter posted a note, stating that today is the 7th “End of Watch” anniversary for Painter, who was shot and killed as he responded to an auto theft report on the morning of January 5th, 2011. Amy Painter is asking for everyone to participate in a “virtual candlelight vigil” today, asking that each of us “light a candle, shine a blue light, or whatever gesture you want to make in memory of Ralph Painter,” and then to post that memorial on social media, using #chiefpainter. Amy Painter says that they will love to see what people come up with, and to show that he’s not forgotten.