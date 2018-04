Sheriff’s Deputies called for help from the Humane Society yesterday afternoon, after some folks living in the 9400 block of the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway reported that their neighbor’s ram wouldn’t let them out of their home. The 911 caller says that the ram belongs to his neighbor from across the street, and has been aggressive for some time. Yesterday, the caller said that the animal had been ramming their house, and he says that the animal would charge when they tried to open the front door. The Humane Society did respond, meeting with the 911 caller and with the owner of the ram.