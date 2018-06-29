The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body on some property near Randle, as they also investigate the disappearance of a 16 year-old boy. On the 27th of this month, a report came in that a 16 year-old boy was missing. The teen had been living with his father in Randle, and was last seen on the 23rd of this month. The father and other family members did their own searching before they called the Sheriff’s Office. It’s reported that the teen was planning to meet with a friend, but the friend says that the teen never showed up. On the afternoon of the 28th, deputies and detectives were canvassing the Randle area; acting on a tip, they went to some remote property off of Cispus Road. It was reported that there was a shallow grave on the property. Deputies found a fresh gravesite, which was originally described as being for a dog. When the grave was opened, they found the body of an unidentified person. They’re now working to identify this person and notify next of kin. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is also trying to find the missing teen’s friend, identified as “Benny” Marquez, 16, along with the friend’s brother, Jonathan Adamson, 21. Call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 if you have information.