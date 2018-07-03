Details are starting to come out about the killing of Ben Eastman III, 16, of Randle, with the suspects in the case now being charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape. Benito Marquez, 16, and Jonathan Adamson, 21, of Randle had their first appearances in Lewis County Superior Court yesterday morning, where probable cause was found to charge the brothers with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful disposal of remains. In records released yesterday, it’s claimed that Marquez and Adamson lured Eastman to their property under the guise of a camping trip. Investigators claim that the brothers attacked Eastman, repeatedly kicking him over a period of 20 to 45 minutes; it’s claimed that Eastman was kicked at least 100 times. It’s also claimed that the brother used a stick to sodomize Eastman. Authorities claim that the brothers dug a shallow grace before using a rock to deliver the killing blow to the head. It’s also claimed that the brothers got nervous and moved the body from the original grave, wrapping the body in plastic and then moving it to the property near Cispus Road. The judge is setting bail for the brothers at $10 million, saying that both are flight risks. Their next court appearance is currently scheduled for July 12th.