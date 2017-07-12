The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing the name of the man who was shot and killed July 4th during a confrontation near Randle. The dead man is now being identified as 51 year-old Dusty Phelps, who is listed as a transient. Phelps died on the 4th of July, after being confronted by a 63 year-old man from Glenoma, who was concerned about Phelps’ unsafe shooting habits. It’s alleged that Phelps fired several shots as the Glenoma man approached Phelps’ campsite on Cispus Road near Randle, with one of those rounds hitting the Glenoma man’s car. The man from Glenoma also had a gun; he fired a single round that hit Phelps in the head, killing him instantly. The case is still being called self-defense, but the investigation continues.