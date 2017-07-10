The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office now reports that a fatal shooting that took place on the 4th of July was indeed a case of self-defense. Chief Criminal Deputy Dusty Breen says that the shooting took place at a campsite near Randle, after a 63 year-old man from Glenoma went over to talk to another man about his unsafe shooting practices. As the man from Glenoma approached the campsite, the other man fired several rounds, including one shot that hit their car. The 63 year-old pulled his own gun and fired a single shot, hitting and killing the other man. Breen says that the initial evidence seems to support the Glenoma man’s version of events, but the investigation is continuing. The shooting victim is tentatively identified as a 51 year-old transient, but his name is not being released until his identity is confirmed and next of kin are notified.