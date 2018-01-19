A Kelso man is in the Columbia County Jail, charged with child rape and sexual abuse. Columbia County Sheriff Jeff Dickerson says that Erick W. Itza-Briceno, 35, groomed and then sexually assaulted three victims, incidents that happened over the course of several years. The victims were between 9 and 14 years of age when the alleged assaults took place; one victim is now 23 years of age, claiming that Itza-Briceno abused her at least three times a month when she was between the ages of 11 and 14. Those alleged crimes happened in Scappoose. Two younger victims are from St. Helens, with the most recent crimes occurring as recently as two-and-a-half years ago. Dickerson says that all of the victims know each other, and they have known the suspect for several years. Itza-Briceno is now being held on eight counts of 1st-degree rape and two counts of 1st-degree sexual abuse; bail is currently set at $76,000.