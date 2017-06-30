Mark LaRue of Kalama has a chiropractic practice in Battle Ground, and it’s now being claimed that LaRue has sexually abused some of his patients. Battle Ground Police reported on yesterday’s arrest of LaRue, as two female patients claim that LaRue touched them in an “inappropriate manner” while they were in his office for chiropractic or massage treatments. The female patients are 22 and 47 years of age; as detectives started checking on LaRue, it was discovered that similar accusations were made by three female patients, incidents reported in 2003 and 2004. Reports were made to law enforcement and to the Health Department, but there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute. LaRue’s office in Battle Ground has been open since 2002. LaRue is currently being held without bail on charges of second-degree rape and indecent liberties, while the investigation continues. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Battle Ground Police Detective Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252.