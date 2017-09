The Cowlitz PUD Commission has two public hearings scheduled for today, where they will take input on a proposed rate increase. The citizen-staffed Electric Rate Advisory Committee has been studying pending rate increases from the Bonneville Power Administration, and is recommending an increase of 2.5 percent to cover those increased power supply costs. There’s a rate hearing scheduled from noon until 2 pm today in the John Searing Auditorium, and then a second hearing will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Action by the PUD Commission will be taken at a future meeting.