An investigation is under way in Pacific County, after a logger reported finding human remains near Raymond. The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office says that the logger was working on Tuesday, in an area near Smith Creek. They say that male remains were discovered, scattered across a small area. They say that the remains appear to be fairly complete. Deputies were on the scene Tuesday and Wednesday, but they still have not released any information on a possible identity. It’s hoped that dental records can help to identify this person. According the Chinook Observer, there are currently eight open missing person cases involving Pacific County residents; the logger that reported the find also says that this is the third body that he has found in the woods during his logging career.