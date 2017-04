Not only is the green flag up for razor clam digging on Long Beach this weekend, diggers are also getting “bonus” during this weekend’s dig. Washington Fish and Wildlife is clearing Long Beach for razor clam digging on the morning tides, today through next Monday, May 1st. In addition, the daily bag limit on Long Beach only is being increased to 25 clams per person, up from the regular limit of 15 clams. Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres they know that there are plenty of clams, and they wanted to provide some “additional opportunity.” The increased limit applies to Long Beach only. Twin Harbors is also open for digging today through Sunday, Morocks will be open tomorrow and Saturday, while Copalis will be open Friday and Sunday. Be sure to renew your shellfish license before you head out.