After last weekend’s big razor clam dig, Washington Fish and Wildlife is announcing that three main clam beaches are being shut down for the rest of the season, and the opening of the fourth beach depends on a clean Domoic Acid test. WDFW reports that recent test show that Domoic Acid is above the safe level of 20 parts per million at Long Beach and Twin Harbors; Copalis is being closed because the harvest quota has been met on that beach. Mocrocks could still open later this month, but that’s dependent on marine toxin tests that will be conducted next week. The season traditional closes at the end of May, as the razor clams go into their spawning season. The next season will begin in the fall.