Beaches in Clatsop County are now closed to razor clam digging, while Washington Fish and Wildlife officials are saying that clams could be sparse as we head to the fall razor clam season. A seasonal closure went into effect on beaches in Clatsop County over the past weekend, going from Tillamook Head to the mouth of the Columbia River. Officials say that the closure is enacted each year, to help protect young clams, and to establish themselves on the beach. Razor clam digging is still allowed on several beaches, but other beaches are currently closed, due to high levels of marine toxins. The beaches in Clatsop County account for 90 percent of the razor clams that are harvested in Oregon.

Washington Fish and Wildlife officials say that razor clam diggers could have to work harder for their catch this fall, as surveys of clam populations shows that “the number of adult clams on the beach is quite low.” More work needs to be done before the annual report on clam populations is completed and released to the public. It’s reported that a “modern record number” of clams was found during the 2016-2017 clam season, much of which was closed by a Domoic Acid outbreak. This year’s season has been toxin-free, but the number of clams was down, probably due to natural life cycles. There were an estimated 800,000 clams on the Long Beach Peninsula last year, down from an estimated 4.9 million the year before. They say that the Long Beach population is “rebuilding,” and they say populations should increase in the next few years.