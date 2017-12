River Cities Transit reports that a driver recruiting push appears to be doing the right thing, as the local bus service announces that they’re able to restore service on Route 32, which covers much of Longview. Starting this morning, Route 32 will once again resume half-hourly service, starting at 10 am and going until 5 pm. RCT officials say that they are continuing to recruit drivers, and they hope to add more service at those drivers come on-line. Get full information on River Cities Transit by rctransit.org.