Learn about the state of the current real estate market at a program that’s being offered this evening by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments. While the real estate market is a leading indicator of a thriving local economy, it’s noted that demand for all levels of housing is outpacing the local inventory. Bill Fasching with the COG say that this evening’s workshop is intended to help local leaders and citizens understand what’s happening in the local real estate market, also discussing how the real estate market affects the local economy. The Regional Real Estate Forum runs from 6 to 7:30 pm at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center; it’s free and is open to all. Call Mary Jane Melink at the Council of Governments at 360-577-3014 to learn more.