The way is clear for recall elections to proceed against two members of the Clatskanie School Board, part of the public uproar after a popular school principal was terminated. Columbia County Elections announced yesterday that recall petitions against Monty Akin and Judy Skirvin have received the required number of signatures, and can proceed to the ballot. Citizens are upset with Akin and Skirvin after they voted to NOT renew the contract of Principal Brad Thorud; Walt Lovgren also voted with Akin and Skirvin, but he resigned from the School Board on the 19th of this month, and he has been removed from the recall effort. The recall petitions say that all three board members are “unable or unwilling to represent the voice of their constituents.” Petitioners contend that Akin and Skirvin also ignored the strong community support for Thorud, and they say that the community no longer has faith in their ability or desire to work on behalf of local students. The recalls against Akin and Skirvin will move ahead, if they don’t resign their seats by next Monday. Columbia County Elections reports that the recall election would be held at the beginning of May.