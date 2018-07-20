Fresh off of another victory at the Longview Cardboard Boat Regatta, the “Blues Brothers-Men in Black” team of Greg Mares and Al Knorr is setting their sights higher, hoping to set a World Record this coming Sunday. After winning this year’s regatta and picking up a second trophy at this year’s event, Mares and Knorr say that they found out that there are no records for travel in a cardboard boat. This Sunday, Mares and Knorr plan to try and set a time and distance record in their cardboard kayak, starting at the Al Helenberg Boar Launch in Castle Rock, with a goal of making it more than 15 miles to Gerhart Gardens Park in Longview. The only record that can currently be found for travel in a cardboard boat is 8.2 miles in 2 hours, 5 minutes. They plan to push of from the boat launch at 11 am on Sunday. Cowlitz Dive Rescue will be providing support.