A local group plans to be going door-to-door in Longview tomorrow, registering people to vote, while also urging those people to get out and vote. Members of Lower Columbia Indivisible plan to fan out through the Highlands tomorrow, knocking on doors to try and help people register to vote. They plan to be working in the area bordered by Oregon Way, 26th Avenue, Beech Street and Industrial Way, starting at 9:30 tomorrow morning. After the registration work, a 19th Amendment Celebration is planned at the Highlands Community Center, marking the ratification of the constitutional amendment that gave women the right to vote. That celebration is set to begin at 1 pm on Saturday, and is open to the public. The Highlands Community Center is located at 292 21st Avenue, next to Archie Anderson Park.