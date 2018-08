The first rain that we’ve had in weeks did nothing to dampen the spirits or the drive at this weekend’s annual Cowlitz County Relay for Life, which had more than 300 people raising money to help raise money for the American Cancer Society and its battle against cancer. It’s reported that about $60,000 was raised on Saturday, and donations are still being accepted for 30 days; the stated goal of raising $100,000 might still be met. Over the 30 years of the Cowlitz County Relay for Life, they’ve raised more than $1 million for the American Cancer Society. If you would still like to donate, go to relayforlife.org/cowlitz.