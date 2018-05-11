While Woodland Police are posting flyers about the two remaining Hart Family children that are missing, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is reporting on the recovery of human remains, not far from where the family SUV went off of a 100-foot cliff, landing in the Pacific Ocean. It’s now being reported that a shoe containing skeletal remains was found on Wednesday, about a mile north of the crash scene, near Westport, California. Around 7:15 on Wednesday, a local resident reported finding a pair of jeans on the beach, with the shoe tangled up in the jeans. The jeans are a girl’s size 10, and the shoe appears to be for a “big kid” or a small woman. Those remains are now being processed for DNA testing, while the Sheriff’s Office sets up to do some additional searching. On March 26th, a GMC Yukon driven by Jennifer Hart was found at the base of a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway; five bodies were recovered at that time, and three children were missing. The body of Ciera Hart was recovered on April 7th, but 15 year-old Devonte Hart and 15 year-old Hannah Hart are still missing. Mendocino County authorities say that it appears that Jennifer Hart intentionally drove off of the cliff, just days after Cowlitz County officials were starting to investigate possible charges of child abuse.

Meanwhile, Woodland Police say that they’re being asked to post flyers from the FBI, listing Devonte Hart and Hannah Hart as missing persons. The flyers have pictures of each child, along with family photos and a picture of the SUV that went over the cliff. The FBI, the California Highway Patrol and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from anyone who might have information to call the FBI Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI, that’s 1-800-225-5324.