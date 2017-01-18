Just days after a forensic sketch was released to the public, Wahkiakum County Coroner Dan Bigelow says that they have been able to positively identify the man whose body was found last May near Altoona. Bigelow says that DNA comparisons confirm that the body is that of Richard Arneson of Seattle, who was 62 years old when he was last seen. The last contact that anyone had with Arneson was on Feburary 4th, 2015, when he sent a text to a friend saying “My luck has run out.” Due to the condition of Arneson’s body, it’s speculated that he was out in the elements since the time that he died, though the cause of death remains undetermined. Bigelow thanks the people who provided tips in the case, and he also thanks Doctor Kathy Taylor, the state’s Forensic Anthropologist, for her work in helping to identify the remains. Arneson’s body was found near Altoona last May, and there’s still no word as to how he ended up where he did. Seattle Police continue to investigate the circumstances of Arneson’s disappearance.