Klickitat County-based Republic Services was set up at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center yesterday, hosting Open Houses to share information about the company and what they do. Area President Gregg Brummer says that they’re trying to get the word out about who they are and what they do. Republic Services is currently in negotiations with Cowlitz County over a possible agreement for management and operations of the Headquarters Landfill; the company claims that they have the unique experience, skills and abilities to properly run the facility, while also providing revenue to the county. County Commissioner Arne Mortensen is pushing for a July vote on the proposal, but the Commissioners are also evaluating a proposal being offered by Cowlitz County Public Works.