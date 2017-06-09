A “going-away celebration” is planned for tomorrow at the Longview Fire Department, honoring Master Firefighter Luke Amos as he retires after 32 years of service. Amos grew up in Castle Rock, and came to the Longview Fire Department on April 1st of 1985. Since then, Amos has put in more than 11,700 days of service to the citizens of Longview. LFD reports that Amos has served more than 3,900 24-hour shifts, meaning that he has missed an estimated 1,303 family holidays. Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky says that Amos has responded to approximately 20 thousand emergency calls, ranging from big structure fires to car crashes, medical incidents and even the occasional “cat in a tree.” Amos helped to establish the Floating Hole-in-One fundraiser at Go 4th, and he was instrumental in the acquisition and restoration of “The Old Timer,” the 1923 fire engine that’s run by the Longview Firefighter Association. Amos’ going away party will be held tomorrow at the main Longview Fire Station, located at 740 Commerce Avenue.

Kelso Police Sergeant Doug Lane worked his last shift this week, after nearly 33 years with KPD. Doug Lane started with the Kelso Police Department as a paid reserve, and then joined the department full-time in July 1st of 1994. Lane worked as a patrol officer, and then was promoted to Sergeant in 2002. Department officials say that Lane now plans to spend more time with his family, while also lounging on his boat.