A Revised Cleanup Action Plan and Consent Decree regarding the Reynolds Metals plant in Longview is being released by the Department of Ecology, and public comment on that plan is now open through September 14th. The revised Cleanup Action Plan described cleanup methods and standards, while the Consent Decree is the legal agreement that requires the cleanup to take place as described in the Action Plan. It’s also noted that Ecology is accepting comments ONLY on the changes, and not on the entire plan and decree. They also say that comments on the proposed coal export terminal will NOT be accepted. The plan can be reviewed by going to the Department of Ecology web page.