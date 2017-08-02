A large and active crowd is expected at today’s meeting of the Columbia County Commissioners, as they hold a public hearing on a “remand application” on a proposed rezone of about 830 acres of farmland at Port Westward. The Port of St. Helens is trying to get the land rezoned for industrial development, a plan that has been hotly opposed by environmental groups, claiming that crude oil cargos would increase. The port’s original application was approved by the County Commission, but the case went to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals. LUBA sided with the people making the appeal, saying that more evidence was needed to allow the rezone to go forward. That “remand application” is now in front of the Commissioners, and is once again being opposed by environmental groups. This evening’s hearing is being held at Clatskanie High School, and will start at 6 pm.