Few details are available as of yet on a serious collision that took place Saturday night in the vicinity of Rainier High School. The crash was reported at about 9:15 Saturday night, near the old Rainier High football field. It’s reported that a Jeep rolled over, with two teens injured in the crash. Those in the area also say that an adult male ran from the scene, and was hiding in the bushes after the wreck. Along with the police response, multiple fire and aid units were called in, along with LifeFlight. No other information has been released.