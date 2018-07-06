2015 Mark Morris High School graduate and KLOG Scholar of the Year Julia Wygant is trying to make a difference, taking part in a cross-country bicycle ride to raise money for clean water projects across the country. Wygant was part of the women’s team that took part in this year’s “Ride for Water,” a coast-to-coast tour that raise money for water projects that are funded through charity. The “Ride for Water” started in 2012, with five college students riding across the U. S. to raise awareness for clean water projects. Wygant says that she’s taking part, as she believes that access to clean water is a basic human right, one that should not be exploited by violence, competition or unequal distribution. This year’s “Ride for Water” started on May 14th of this year, with the men’s team starting in Westport, Washington, and the women starting Newport, Washington. The teams rode 80 to 100 miles per day, arriving in New York City earlier this week; the Today Show featured the teams dipping the wheels of their bikes in the Atlantic Ocean. This year’s “Ride for Water” collected more than $80,000 dollars for clean water projects across the country.