Tacoma Power is out with some announcements about improving recreational access at Riffe Lake, as the reservoir is kept low, to prevent damage from a possible spillway failure at Mossyrock Dam. Tacoma Power announced the drawdown last year, after it was determined that there could be a catastrophic failure of the spillway arms in an earthquake. They projected that the reservoir would empty with a force of 233 thousand cubic feet per second, flows that would flood the river all the way down to Longview. There are even projections that the flooding could alter the flow in the Columbia, even causing flooding in Portland. Tacoma Power kept the reservoir below 745 feet for all of last summer, leaving boat launches and other recreational facilities high and dry. In an update to the Centralia Chronicle, Tacoma Power says that they will continue to keep the reservoir below 745 feet, but they’re making plans to make the Mossyrock Boat Launch usable before the Memorial Day weekend. They also plan to make some adjustments that will make the Mossyrock Park swim area available. Full details are available at MyTPU.org/RiffeLake.
Riffe Lake Plan
Posted on 29th March 2018 at 08:18
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta