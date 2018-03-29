Tacoma Power is out with some announcements about improving recreational access at Riffe Lake, as the reservoir is kept low, to prevent damage from a possible spillway failure at Mossyrock Dam. Tacoma Power announced the drawdown last year, after it was determined that there could be a catastrophic failure of the spillway arms in an earthquake. They projected that the reservoir would empty with a force of 233 thousand cubic feet per second, flows that would flood the river all the way down to Longview. There are even projections that the flooding could alter the flow in the Columbia, even causing flooding in Portland. Tacoma Power kept the reservoir below 745 feet for all of last summer, leaving boat launches and other recreational facilities high and dry. In an update to the Centralia Chronicle, Tacoma Power says that they will continue to keep the reservoir below 745 feet, but they’re making plans to make the Mossyrock Boat Launch usable before the Memorial Day weekend. They also plan to make some adjustments that will make the Mossyrock Park swim area available. Full details are available at MyTPU.org/RiffeLake.