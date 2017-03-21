The Weather Service says that the Columbia River is expected to remain over the Minor Flood stage in Vancouver through the end of this week, but only minor impacts are expected. The river in Vancouver is running at about 16.4 feet this morning, just over the Minor Flood stage of 16 feet. They say that the river will gradually rise through the rest of this week, getting as high as 17 feet by the weekend. The river is also expected to remain over that 17-foot level through the weekend. Some lowland access roads, parks and trails could be affected by this high water.

The Army Corps of Engineers says that boaters also need to be extremely careful, as pile dikes and wing dams that are normally above-water are now submerged. These structures are now just under the surface in many locations along the lower river, and could cause severe damage to a boat if they go over them. Information on the location of pile dikes in the lower Columbia River is available on the Corps web page, along with other information on the latest channel conditions.