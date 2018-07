Guns were drawn last night in the arrest of Dominick Jacob Nello, 37, of Kelso, after he allegedly tried to evade police officers. Just before 9 last night, Kelso Officers came upon a car that was parked near Mill Street and Riverside Drive. A man was seen running away from the car, heading into the brush on the river bank. Officers kept voice contact with the man, who said that he was giving himself up. Because of the proximity to the train tracks, train traffic was delayed for a time. Nello was eventually taken into custody, and he’s now being held on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing an officer and possession of other illegal items. He’s currently being held without bail, awaiting appearances in Superior Court.